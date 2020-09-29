This morning, Nordstrom announced its commitment to removing all exotic animal skin and fur products from their stores and online platforms by the end of 2021. The news comes in conjunction with a partnership with the Humane Society of the United States and will extend to Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Last Chance stores and Nordstrom's e-commerce sites.

The retailer, which stocks fur-using brands such as Saint Laurent, made this decision as a commitment to "listening to feedback from customers and continually evolving the product offering to ensure it is meeting their needs," according to a press release.

With this change being implemented company-wide, the department store will be "partnering closely with their vendor partners to phase out this type of merchandise from their offering, identifying alternative materials that meet the needs of their customers and ensuring they are consistently offering products that align with their standards."

Additionally, the retailer has also pledged to use "sustainably sourced raw materials for 50% of Nordstrom Made products made primarily of cotton, polyester or cellulosic fabrics" and to contribute "$1 million in corporate grants to support industry innovation for textile recycling" by 2025.