PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

This morning, Nordstrom announced its commitment to removing all exotic animal skin and fur products from their stores and online platforms by the end of 2021. The news comes in conjunction with a partnership with the Humane Society of the United States and will extend to Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Last Chance stores and Nordstrom's e-commerce sites.

Related | Nordstrom and Noah Are Dismantling Retail's Power Imbalance

The retailer, which stocks fur-using brands such as Saint Laurent, made this decision as a commitment to "listening to feedback from customers and continually evolving the product offering to ensure it is meeting their needs," according to a press release.

With this change being implemented company-wide, the department store will be "partnering closely with their vendor partners to phase out this type of merchandise from their offering, identifying alternative materials that meet the needs of their customers and ensuring they are consistently offering products that align with their standards."

Additionally, the retailer has also pledged to use "sustainably sourced raw materials for 50% of Nordstrom Made products made primarily of cotton, polyester or cellulosic fabrics" and to contribute "$1 million in corporate grants to support industry innovation for textile recycling" by 2025.

View this post on Instagram

WE’RE GOING FUR-FREE. By the end of 2021, you’ll no longer find products made using animal fur or exotic animal skin at Nordstrom. “As a leading fashion retailer, we’re committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers. Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we’re meeting their needs. As part of our ongoing product evolution, we’ve been working with the @humanesociety of the United States and recently made the decision to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online. Our private label brands haven’t used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business.” - Teri Bariquit, Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Want to learn more about our decision to go fur-free? Head to the link in our bio.

A post shared by Nordstrom (@nordstrom) on

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like