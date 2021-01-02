It's been about three months since Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child. The rapper has since been enjoying some privacy in her family life with the newborn and husband Kenneth Petty, and made sure only to post a photo of her baby's tiny foot back in October. Now, it looks like she's ready to share more about her little boy on social media.

On Saturday, Nicki shared photos of her son on Instagram, wearing the most adorable outfits including a Fendi onesie, a Versace onesie, and a Gucci tracksuit. And though his name hasn't been revealed just yet, we know from the bling he's sporting in the photos that his parents have nicknamed him "Papa Bear."

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me," the Pink Friday artist wrote. "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Celebrities like Diddly, Young MA, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Jurnee Smollet couldn't help but gush in the comments section over the new photos.

Nicki has also been openly discussing her pregnancy on Twitter, sharing intimate details with fans before New Year's. And it's obvious that the star is passionate about parenthood.