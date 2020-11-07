For the past three days, all of us have been glued to the news as we anxiously awaits the results of the 2020 presidential election. However, all that TV time has also apparently had an unexpected side effect: A collective crush on our nation's newscasters and election analysts. And yes, there are fan cams.
That's right, in between all of the updates, vote counts, and number breakdowns, Americans have officially succumbed to their thirst for the anchors, pollsters, and correspondents covering the election. And though large portion of the internet appears to be especially fond of CNN's team — namely Abby D. Phillip, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper — regardless of whatever network you're watching, there's someone for everyone.
That said, there is one particular person on another channel that's captured Twitter's attention — and that's MSNBC's data expert, Steve Kornacki.
As of Friday night, "KorSNACKi the map daddy" — with his khakis and enthusiastic delivery — has drummed up a substantial online following, as evidenced by a number of infatuated tweets. Not only that, but some folks have even gone so far as to give him the sort of treatment usually reserved for pop stars, and that means fan cams galore.
However, given the fact that he's a little preoccupied at the moment, Kornacki has yet to respond to the thirst tweets. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about their on-air "husband," below.
