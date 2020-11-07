For the past three days, all of us have been glued to the news as we anxiously awaits the results of the 2020 presidential election. However, all that TV time has also apparently had an unexpected side effect: A collective crush on our nation's newscasters and election analysts. And yes, there are fan cams.

the real winner of the election is the news anchors who are now considered "hot" because we've watched them for three days straight — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) November 6, 2020

There’s a warped period during every political crisis when people suddenly get super-thirsty for newscasters and this is that time. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 6, 2020

That's right, in between all of the updates, vote counts, and number breakdowns, Americans have officially succumbed to their thirst for the anchors, pollsters, and correspondents covering the election. And though large portion of the internet appears to be especially fond of CNN's team — namely Abby D. Phillip, Jake Tapper, and Anderson Cooper — regardless of whatever network you're watching, there's someone for everyone.

Can’t lie, Jake Tapper saying “he will be physically removed if necessary” made me horny - Mom, don’t reply to this — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) November 6, 2020

Abby Philips is so beautiful.... 😍😍😍😍# CNN — AJ🇬🇭 (@oForiwaah_) November 5, 2020

ive been watching CNN for too long, Anderson Coopers voice is starting to sound sexy — Keven⚡️ (@fructosepapi) November 6, 2020

That said, there is one particular person on another channel that's captured Twitter's attention — and that's MSNBC's data expert, Steve Kornacki.

As of Friday night, "KorSNACKi the map daddy" — with his khakis and enthusiastic delivery — has drummed up a substantial online following, as evidenced by a number of infatuated tweets. Not only that, but some folks have even gone so far as to give him the sort of treatment usually reserved for pop stars, and that means fan cams galore.

KorSNACKI the map daddy is getting me through pic.twitter.com/hCsrT9UxRj — Dhonielle Clayton (@brownbookworm) November 6, 2020

fuck it steve kornacki fancam pic.twitter.com/FSY0qgNA7G — 𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢 (@bukanfernanda) November 5, 2020

However, given the fact that he's a little preoccupied at the moment, Kornacki has yet to respond to the thirst tweets. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about their on-air "husband," below.

when will my husband, steve kornacki, return from war — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 5, 2020

I have watched enough 24-hour news coverage to have developed a mild crush on Steve Kornacki, send help. — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) November 5, 2020

MY SEXUAL ORIENTATION IS KORNACKI WITH A CALCULATOR — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 6, 2020

Steve Kornacki has cleared my skin, solved my commitment issues, cured my depression and swept away my childhood trauma. — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) November 6, 2020