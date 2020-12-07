First of all: don't call it a comeback. Gwen Stefani has already been in the charts this year (twice) with her fiance Blake Shelton, on their country duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." But on her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," she's throwing back to the pop-ska sound that made her famous, while also looking to the future.

As the first verse declares, Gwen's "been here for years." And there are plenty of references for her true fans: to the fruity lyrics of "Hollaback Girl" and the bouncing bass lines of No Doubt.

Stefani came up with the track in quarantine, alongside songwriter-producers Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli. It's the simply catchy fun that we've come to expect from our queen, and it comes just at the right time.

"I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy," says Stefani in a press release. "The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae.I'm still the same me but there's something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me."

Watch the lyric video for "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," below. And catch Gwen debuting the song live on The Voice tonight.