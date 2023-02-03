NBA YoungBoy Wants to Become a Mormon

NBA YoungBoy is having some big "revelations" of his own.

On Wednesday, Billboard released its cover story about the 23-year-old rapper, which covered a wide variety of topics ranging from his the trappings of overnight fame, his prolific body of work and what may happen once he's no longer under house arrest, which he said could include a complete spiritual rebirth.

In the piece, YB told writer Meaghan Garvey about an incident involving a group of Mormon missionaries, who he initially shooed away when they came to his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. But despite his initial resistance, the musician said that he eventually relented after they recognized he “wanted help very badly" and just “needed a friend." And, according to him, inviting them inside was a decision that ended up completely changing his perspective.

“It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls,” as YB said, before talking about how much comfort and guidance he's found within the Book of Mormon. Not only that, but he also revealed that he wants to convert to Mormonism and become an official member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

However, YB said he has to wait under he's no longer under house arrest, which he's been subject to since October in relation to a weapons charge in Louisiana. But in the meantime, the rapper said he's had plenty of time to reflect upon his prolific musical output (including the eight records he released in 2022 alone), which he now believes was part of an addiction that ended up bringing hurt and negativity into the world.

“I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I would’ve pushed it toward something else,” he said, adding that he's more conscious of his cultural impact via "the shit [he] puts in these people's ears."

“I think about how many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music,” YB said before wondering “how many people have put this shit in their ears and actually went and hurt someone?”

“I was wrong,” he said. “And I’m sorry.”

