Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 5-year-old son, Josey.

Back in July, the former Glee star accidentally drowned after trying to save her son during a boat trip on Ventura County's Lake Piru. Now, TMZ reports that Dorsey is trying to hold the county responsible for Rivera's death by alleging that the boat she was in didn't comply with safety standards.

According to court documents filed by his attorney, the boat wasn't equipped with safety features required by California law, including a "safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices."

Additionally, Dorsey also claims that the lake had no warning signs about the lake's dangerous conditions and that the person who rented Rivera the boat didn't warn her to wear a life vest while in the water.

Ventura County representatives have yet to respond to the lawsuit. In the meantime, you can read TMZ's full report, here.