Like everything else in 2020, holiday shopping this year is going to be more difficult than usual. As gatherings continue getting smaller and smaller, it'll be hard to give gifts to your friends and family. A new app, however, aims to solve just that.

NATE acts as the first universal accelerator for mobile checkout, allowing users to purchase any item through the app and share it as a gift to anyone through a custom URL. Once the recipient opens the app, they accept the gift and enter their address to receive the present.

NATE's new gifting feature makes holiday purchases seamless and is the first mobile app to integrate AI technology that enables checkout at any online retailer anywhere on behalf of a customer.

"We're on our phones all day long and I often come across things that I know people in my life would love," Warren says. "I usually end up forgetting about it or spoiling the surprise by asking for someone's address. Especially now, since we're not able to get together with all our friends and family, NATE has really changed the game for me. I'm able to gift on the spot and even do some shopping for myself, all too easily."

One lucky winner will win their favorite item from one of Warren's lists. To enter, comment the name of any item you want on his post and tag three friends.

Additionally, NATE will be choosing two users to win their entire holiday wishlist on December 14th. All you have to do is create a list on the app and share it on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag, #MakeSomeoneSmile.