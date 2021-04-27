Tennis star Naomi Osaka has already conquered tennis, so now she's looking to take over the world of skincare for people of color.

Business of Fashion reports that Osaka will be diving into beauty with her own line, Kinló — its name coming from her Japanese and Haitian descents with "Kin" meaning "gold" in Japanese and "ló" meaning "gold" in Haitian Creole.

Osaka took to Instagram to officially announce the line. "I never thought I would ever start my own company, but I'm super excited to announce that I'll be launching Kinló, a new brand of skincare products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones," she said. "I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren't protecting ourselves as much as we could."

Speaking to BoF, Osaka detailed her decision to get into this market. "What drew me towards this project is having memories of being a kid and not knowing how to protect my skin," she said. "I only started wearing sunscreen recently."

Kinló was developed with this in mind, to address a larger health problem. According to the National Cancer Institute, 33% of Black Americans in the United States die from melanoma as opposed to just eight percent of non-Hispanic white people.

So far, the first range of products have been revealed. They include an SPF 40 tinted face lotion that protects against blue light, an SPF 50 tinted face lotion made specifically for activity, a restorative body spray, a recovery eye cream and a recovery lip balm. The products will be made specifically for people with more melanin in their skin.

And here's the best part: all of the items are affordably priced, sold for under $20. The collection will become available to the public this fall through Kinló's website.

This is Osaka's latest foray into the world of style, who has been busy working with a number of other brands. Recently, she's collaborated with both Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer. With Kinló being her official beauty break though, it's exciting to imagine what she has in store next.