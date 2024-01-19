Morgan Saint Wants To Make Love Last

Morgan Saint’s feelings are overflowing. On her new single, “End of Time,” she sings about pulling her lover closer, a feeling as liberating as the ocean breeze. “Can we stay together, love of mine? Just us two til the end of time?”

It’s a wondrous, childlike expression of love that has come to define the New York-born singer’s steady stream of passion pop. The music video, premiering today on PAPER, keeps that same energy. It was inspired, and fully directed, by her wife, who Saint was friends with for years and left another relationship to be with. “It was complicated since we were in this friend space with deeper feelings,” she says. “I wasn’t making myself happy, and I was hurting the person I wanted to be with.”