It didn't take long for one of Fashion Month's most talked-about collections to hit the street, and just in time for Halloween. Miu Miu's Spring 2022 show, which went viral for its low-waisted, cropped mini skirts (an early-aughts take on sexy workwear), is already an entire costume for spooky season.

Jessica Wu and Vin Ho, the press director and CEO of Peter Do, respectively, recreated a carbon copy of Look 9 from that iconic show down to the exact details: the underwear waistband peeking through, cropped sweater over a blue shirt, the socks and point penny loafers.

It's easy to see why Look 9 was the source of inspo here. Between the elongated midriff, naughty school girl vibe and ultra low-slung shorts, it has all the elements of an IG-friendly Halloween costume while sticking with fashion ongoing Y2K obsession. Vogue Runway called the collection a kind of "normcore for an abnormal world," and really, what's scarier than that? Miuccia would be proud.