Muscle Beach Venice is the go-to spot for men to show off. Working out there is as much about exercising as it is being watched — a performance of hyper-masculinity for beachgoers to admire that's immortalized on the t-shirts sold at beachfront stores. So photographer Maya Fuhr and recreated these iconic bodybuilding poses — inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger — with a plus-size figure to redefine traditional perceptions of the male body.

