Michael Kors has a long history with the World Food Programme. Since the designer launched the Watch Hunger Stop campaign in 2013, over 19 million meals have been delivered to children in need.

Related | Looks Like Fashion Month Might Not Be Canceled After All

Many of the contributions have come from initiatives like his ongoing series of LOVE T-shirts, where proceeds go directly to the WFP. The unisex tees are simple yet refined, with past seasons' styles rendered in black, white and red with bold lettering across the front.

This time, Kors is releasing a new special edition in a light blue front in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced most schools to shut down early. All profits from the T-shirt will go to the WFP and its efforts to ensure that children have access to nutritional meals, whether at home or in school as a result of the emergency.

"This pandemic has reminded us that what really matters is health and love and community," Kors said in a statement. "WFP has always worked to help those most in need, using their unparalleled expertise to alleviate suffering and spread hope. They are the organization that much of the world turns to in an emergency, and it's no surprise that they are rising to the challenges presented by COVID-19."

The new LOVE T-shirt ($40) is available now at MichaelKors.com.