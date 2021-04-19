Michael Kors is celebrating his company's 40th anniversary this year, and he's kicking off the festivities with a digital runway experience for his Fall 2021 collection. The show will feature a special performance by composer Rufus Wainwright, and he's using this occasion to support the theater industry by making a donation The Actor's Fund. Tune in here on Tuesday, April 2020 at 9am ET to watch the live premiere.
Photo courtesy of Michael Kors
