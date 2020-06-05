Michael Jordan has announced that he will be donating $100 million to organizations that are "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

On Friday, the basketball legend issued a joint statement with the Jordan Brand outlining plans for the donation to be paid out over the next 10 years.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement," the statement said. "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

Previously, Jordan issued a separate statement last Sunday, in which he addressed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability," he wrote. "Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

Read his latest statement, below.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020