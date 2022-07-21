Metro Boomin is making sure the family of a hero is taken care of.

On Wednesday, the son of Buffalo shooting hero, Aaron Salter Jr., revealed in an Instagram post that the super producer had paid off the mortgage on the house he shares with his mother, Kimberly.

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin," Aaron Salter III wrote alongside a photo of them posing in front of their home with a sign that says "Paid in Full."

"He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!!," he continued. "Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!" To which the producer responded to by commenting, “Love always, bro, my line is always open, and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke.”

Back in May, Salter Jr. was one of the 10 people who died after a white supremacist opened fire inside a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. During the shooting, the 55-year-old security guard and retired police lieutenant tried to stop the gunman and to save others, but was killed after the shooter returned fire.

In an interview with The Shade Room about the gift, Salter III explained that Metro Boomin reached out after hearing his family was seeking financial support.

"The best part of the conversation was just talking to him,” Salter III said, adding that the Grammy winner referred to his father as a "hero."

“He’s so genuine and humble. He really empathized in my situation," he continued. “Metro didn’t have to do that, but he did and it literally meant the world to me and my family."

Check out Salter III's post for yourself below.