Snapshots of Your Favorite Faces From Around the Met Gala

Beyond the actual red carpet, there was plenty of Met Gala-adjacent action taking place in the surrounding vicinity. The nearby Mark Hotel was thee place to sight-see as celebrities returned from the museum festivities and graced the lobby with their presence on their way to their rooms.

Inside the hotel's penthouse, Instagram (the Met Gala's title sponsor) was hosting a watch party for a group of fashion content creators, commentators, meme-makers and editors complete with pizza, portable chargers, cotton candy, ice cream and bathrobes. Designers like Bach Mai and Peter Do stopped by to give a sneak peek of who they were dressing and their outfits (Avani for Mai and NCT's Johnny and Eva Chen for Do.)

And just a few blocks away, Instagram hosted an afterparty at the James B. Duke House, a Gilded Age mansion in the Upper East Side where SZA performed in a room full of guests like Andrew Garfield, Awkwafina, Sabrina Carpenter, Anderson .Paak and Dove Cameron.

Photographer Vincenzo Dimino was on the scene to take exclusive photos for PAPER, from Instagram's creator watch party to the Mark Hotel lobby to Instagram's afterparty. "For this series, I partnered with Fujifilm and captured the night's magic using their latest INSTAX Mini 40 & INSTAX Mini Evo cameras," he says. "I'm so honored to have shot fashion's most influential Creators, celebs, and executives... for my first 'First Monday In May' experience."

See all the action in the galleries, below.

The Mark Hotel Lobby Jack Harlow

Instagram Met Gala Afterparty Sabrina Carpenter