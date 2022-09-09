A nightmare grandmother-in-law to the very end, Queen Elizabeth II’s team did not extend an invitation to Meghan Markle to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, spilled the ceremonial tea to Entertainment News. “It’s understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral to see his grandmother,” she explained, adding that “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family.”

That would explain why only Harry boarded the royal private jet from London to Scotland following the news that Queen Elizabeth’s health had declined, while both canceled their appearance at the WellChild Awards.

It seemed like everyone was stopping by the Scottish castle to pay their respects.

And even our favorite anthropomorphic M&M, Lisa Rinna:

But the dissenting Duchess of Sussex did not grace the Castle steps. Leave it to the Queen to leave a legacy of spite invites (or lack thereof).

Meghan and Harry did issue a joint statement acknowledging the Queen’s death through their Archewall Foundation website. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the white text read against a black background. “1926 to 2022.”

Otherwise, the two have remained tight-lipped on the passing of the Queen, who had a long, complicated history with their union.

The Queen and Meghan’s relationship seemed to have taken an amicable turn following the birth Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, named after Elizabeth II, as well as Meghan’s attendance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Maybe we’ll see Meghan’s revenge dress at the funeral, but we hope somewhere, somehow Princess Diana is smiling down on the whole situation.