You better be on some Real Hot Girl Shit today. During a ceremony this past Sunday, Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, officially proclaimed May 2 "Megan Thee Stallion Day."

Related | Megan Thee Stallion Launches a Charity for Her Birthday

The ceremony — which saw Houston City Council and Thee Stallion herself in attendance — celebrated the many philanthropic endeavors of the hometown Hottie through the pandemic, winter storms of 2021 and her ongoing contributions to the unhoused population of the city.

In a speech accepting the tremendous honor, and a key to the city, the ever humble Megan paid respect to her late mother and grandmother — whose birthdays also happened to be on this historic date.

“Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn’t raise me so kind and so giving,” said Megan. “You could walk by these ladies’ house and they given’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re given’ it out the door. And I always wanted to be just like that.”

“They made me feel so beautiful and so loved,” Megan continued in her remarks on Sunday, “and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, “When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.”

Further acknowledging the weight of this Houston recognition, Megan took to Instagram to share the news.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON, TX,” she said in a post. “Thank you Mayor Sylvester Turner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown.”

As the reigning Hot Girl, she’s made her over 7 million listeners feel beautiful, and her ongoing humanitarian work brings her love to life. Though there are no official guidelines on how to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion day, we’ll be dropping to our (unbreakable) knees in her honor.