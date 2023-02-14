Megan Fox Takes Off BDSM Engagement Ring Amid MGK Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox seems to be seriously reconsidering her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid rumors about his alleged affair with his band's guitarist.

This past weekend, the Jennifer's Body star caused a stir after wiping all traces of her fiancé from her feed, unfollowing him on Instagram and replacing him with rapper Eminem, who MGK's been feuding with for years. Not only that, but before she deleted her entire account, Fox also posted a bathroom selfie and a video of a burning envelope alongside a lyric from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me," which was believed to be written about Jay-Z allegedly cheating on her. And just to add fuel to the (literal) flames, Fox then ended up returning to the mysterious post in order to respond to a fan who asked MGK "got with" Sophie Lloyd. And her answer? A cryptic, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Fox's sudden social media disappearances comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that the two had a "big argument" before MGK's performance at the Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl party on Saturday, which Fox did not attend. Now though, a source speaking to People has corroborated the initial claims, saying that "they haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her [engagement] ring off."

"They have had issues in the past," they continued, adding that Fox was "very upset" and refuses to speak to MGK before ominously stating that "things seem pretty serious this time." And that makes sense, because why else would she remove the BDSM-inspired ring she's been wearing since their December 2022 engagement, especially since it's literally designed to hurt if taken off?

Neither MGK nor Fox have publicly commented on the split rumors. In the meantime, you can People's entire report on the actress' alleged ring removal here.