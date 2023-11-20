The Little Mermaid Is a Baddie Now





Ariel once asked, "Wouldn't you think I'm the girl/ The girl who has everything?" But while the languishing teen thought that all she lacked was a pair of legs for jumping, dancing and strolling along down a street, I'd argue that what she lacked was some drip, specifically from Brooklyn-based designer Marshall Columbia.

Columbia's new collection is a special one: To celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary, he partnered with Nordstrom to create exclusive pieces inspired by The Little Mermaid. Just in time for the holidays, the retailer partnered with various brands and artists to curate in-store pop-ups at 26 of their locations around the U.S., including at its New York flagship at 225 West 57th Street. As one of his favorite childhood movies and Disney classics, Columbia chose to focus under the sea for this project, making this feel like a truly nostalgic capsule collection.

The collection includes colorful pieces that would fit right in on the streets of Bushwick. There are leggings reminiscent of a mermaid tail, complete with a belly button ring, an underwater motif strappy dress, baby tees with rhinestone seashells printed on them like Ariel's iconic bra, a miniskirt with a double-tiered ruffle hem, a sleeveless baby tee and silk scarf emblazoned with Ariel, colorful takes on Columbia's famous bags with Flounder and Ariel keychains and a cropped hoodie with rhinestone embellishments of Ariel, starfish and shells.

“When I was creating this campaign I wanted this to feel like that fan of The Little Mermaid grew up and became a baddie," Columbia said. "Ariel still has that red hair and curious personality, she just moved from her small castle town to Brooklyn, NY. Disney movies from the 90s are special in that they really tie so many different types of people together in my generation, and they’re just a reminder that we all were a kid once. This is the type of energy I always want to bring into my work”

Marshall Columbia’s eponymous brand gained recognition for its fun handbags and clothing: plush purses that constantly sell out, playful knits and neon ready-to-wear with sexy cut-outs. The designer has dressed celebrities like Dua Lipa, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Kim Petras, Megan Thee Stallion and Hunter Schafer.