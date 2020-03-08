Marnie the Dog, the popular senior dog influencer with her signature hanging tongue, has died.

The 18-year-old Shih Tzu has over 1.8 million followers grieving her loss. Her owner wrote on the pup's Instagram account that she passed away "painlessly and peacefully/." They continued, "Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end."

"I'm thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love," they wrote. "Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I'm grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion."



The sweet message continued, "Most of all, I'm amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn't seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it's truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world."

Marnie will be laid to rest in a pet cemetery in Los Angeles, and a proper public memorial for the pup might follow later as the owner is taking precautions due to the spread of coronavirus.

Rest in dog heaven, Marnie! You will be missed.