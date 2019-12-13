These Makeup Brushes Are Kim Kardashian-Approved

Mario Dedivanovic has spent more than a decade contouring celebrity faces, most notably Kim Kardashian, whose Instagram is filled with mini makeup tutorials by the makeup artist.



The seasoned artist also recently launched his second makeup collaboration with Kardashian. And now, in partnership with Sephora, Dedivanovic is launching his first-ever solo pursuit: a makeup brush collection.

Inspired by his years of work doing celebrity makeup, the line includes a complexion brush set, an eye brush set, along with the "complete master kit."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"Sephora came to me with this idea of brushes, and they said synthetic brushes. I was like, 'Ok, now this is a challenge for me.'" Dedivanovic told People. "I traditionally have always used handmade brushes. Synthetic brushes are traditionally more dense and don't distribute the product as nicely as natural bristles do. Thankfully, over many, many months and many, many submissions, I was able to mimic the density and taper of the natural bristles. It was incredibly difficult to do."



Speaking of makeup trends that might be big in 2020, he advised to steer away from "heavy makeup."

"We've seen so much heavy makeup and skin. I think that we're going to start seeing some really natural makeup — breathable skin, freckles and things like that in 2020," Dedivanovic said. "We're always going to have the dramatic artistry, and I know I've had a little part in that, but it got a little out of control. But that's ok. Now I see more natural beauty and less edited photos coming."



Makeup by Mario x Sephora drops December 26 and will be available to shop across Sephora stores.