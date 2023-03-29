Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion Will Headline LA Pride

As we near our annual celebration of love and freedom, LA Pride has announced that hot-girl rapper Megan Thee Stallion and pop diva Mariah Carey are set to headline, along with other artists that have yet to be announced.

The music portion of the event, “LA Pride in the Park,” will take place from June 9-10, with Megan performing on the first night of the concert and Mariah on the second.

Carey took to Twitter to share her excitement: “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023! I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride. #ALLOUTWITHPRIDE.”

“Having two women of color headline the event was very intentional. Both have been groundbreaking in their own rights by centering women’s empowerment.” Gerald Garth, president of L.A. Pride, told The L.A. Times. “Mariah’s been a fan favorite among the LGBT community for decades, and she’s been a great friend and supporter, and Megan is the same.”

The event will be held at Los Angeles State Historic Park which, in case you were wondering, seats about 25,000 people. To close out the weekend, the 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday.

You can find out more information on the festival including ticket pricing, location and more here.