Grunge legend roll call! Kurt Cobain? Check. Chris Cornell? Check. Layne Staley? Check. Mariah Carey? Wait, what?

You read that right. Our girl Mimi is not just one of the most influential R&B singers of the past 30 years, but she also dabbled in other genres such as the '90s grunge phenomenon.

The secret was first revealed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The album was recorded during the sessions for her 1995 album Daydream. Carey's friend and former roommate Clarissa Dane re-recorded Carey's vocals (who provided uncredited backing vocals), and the album was packaged as Someone's Ugly Daughter by Chick. Retroactively described by Carey as "irreverent, raw and urgent," the album was born from the rage she experienced as her first marriage with Tommy Mottle began to crumble. Her involvement with the album was kept a secret and the album itself was overlooked for over two decades.

Since the shocking news, the few people who picked up the record back in the '90s unearthed it from dusty tombs to sell copies online from anywhere between $50 to $500. One version of the CD is currently fetching for as high as $871 on music marketplace Discogs because it's sealed and still has the "obi strip" wrapped around it, a feature that distinguishes Japanese releases from others.

Shortly after taking to Twitter in 2020 to reveal the news, Carey surprised fans by saying she was working on finding the original recordings of her lead vocals. Well, she found them. In a special interview with Rolling Stone for the publication's new podcast, she shared that not only did they find the original recordings of her vocals, but there might be more from Chick very soon.

As of now, there is no planned release date for the reissue and nothing is on streaming as of yet. If you'd rather wait than cough up $500 for an original CD, enjoy two songs from the album that got the special music video treatment. If you listen closely, you can make out some of Carey's contributions.