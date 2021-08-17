In a refreshing departure from the onslaught of celebrity-backed beauty brands flooding the market, Mariah Carey is launching her own line of Irish cream liquors.

A nod to the singer's own Irish heritage (on her mom's side), Carey announced her new line of cream liqueurs, called Black Irish, on social media today. "I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all," Carey said per a press release. "I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish."

The new line of cream liqueurs comes in three flavors: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate. The bottles features her initials "MC" stamped on the neck and the singer's signature butterfly motif on the label. All of Black Irish will be made in Ireland, like any good cream liqueur should, with 50mL bottles going for $4 and 750mL bottles for $30.

The new line of Irish cream liqueurs will no doubt pair well with the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer's line of mail-order cookies that she launched last holiday season. Mariah's Cookies was developed in partnership with restaurateur Robert Earl and comes in a variety of year-round and seasonal flavor combinations that can be delivered straight to your doorstep through the delivery app of your choice. "As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration," Earl said. "We will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round."

Black Irish is currently available now through the brand's website.