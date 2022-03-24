Royalty has a new look, and it’s designed by one of the biggest superstars in the world.

Colombian singer Maluma’s debut menswear and womenswear collection, Royalty by Maluma, is dropping exclusively at Macy’s, marking a first-time collab for the retailer with a Latin male.

Reunited Clothing, an NYC-based label, is working with Royalty by Maluma to develop pieces that could be fresh from the singer’s own wardrobe or fit for modern monarchs. Inspired by Maluma’s hometown of Medellin, Colombia come pieces infused with a high fashion, low-maintenance vibe; embossed fabrics, crown finishings, paisley prints, and bold colors make up the core of the menswear and womenswear collections, with loose, flowy cuts giving a distinctive breezy silhouette.

“The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding,” said Maluma in a press release. “I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection.”

In Maluma’s eyes, then, royalty isn’t about the frills; instead, his royalty is fresh off the beach and onto the stage, wind-tousled and bright. The singer’s personal style is reflected in the collection through looks ranging from a baggy, oversized denim suit with bleach stains to sundresses in vibrant prints with side cutouts, all ranging from sizes XS to XXL. It’s out with the crowns and scepters, in with the hoodies and halters.

“Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day,” said Maluma, who added that the debut drop is the first of multiple forthcoming collections. Royalty by Maluma is available exclusively at Macy’s now.