Madonna officially has her own collection of nonfungible tokens as part of a collaboration with Beeple. Called Mother of Creation, the NFT triptych includes three pieces: Mother of Nature, Mother of Evolution, and Mother of Technology. The artwork, which is up for auction starting today, features a nude Madonna giving birth to all manner of nature. So yes, here’s your chance to own a digital version of Madge’s vag.

This project is Madonna’s first foray into NFTs, and her first partnership with Mike Winkelmann, the man behind Beeple. With these NFTs, Madonna is bringing a new layer to her artistry, which has always been nothing short of iconic. It also provides a new way for the mom of six to show a new take on motherhood in our current world. As Madonna called the project on Instagram: a “post-apocalyptic masterpiece.”

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view,” Madonna said in a press release. “It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art. I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The bidding starts at about the equivalent of $1, and Madonna plans to donate the proceeds from the sale of these NFTs to a variety of organizations she cares about: The Voices of Children Foundation, The City of Joy Foundation and Black Mama’s Bail Out.

Each NFT in Mother of Creation also features text or music to round out the video: Mother of Nature includes new text from the singer, Mother of evolution features lyrics from Madonna’s “Justify My Love” with original music by Igor Bardykin and Mother of Technology brings in poetry by Rumi.

“I was thrilled to connect artistically with Madonna to create this series of artworks,” Winklemann said in a press release. “Our collaboration was really natural and we shared a creative vision that has been so gratifying to realize and now share with the world.”

You can bid on the NFTs on SuperRare starting at 6 PM ET today, and make one of these truly unique NFTs with Madonna part of your own collection.