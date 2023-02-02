Madonna Puts Lady Gaga Feud to Bed With 'Bloody Mary' TikTok

Just in case there was any doubt, it looks like Madonna and Lady Gaga's feud is firmly a thing of the past if the Queen of Pop's latest TikTok is any indication.

Madge is the latest celeb to hop on TikTok's "Bloody Wednesday" trend, showing off some very "Vogue" dance moves while Gaga's "Bloody Mary" play in the background. The Born This Way cut has recently enjoyed a second life on the social media platform thanks to Netflix's Wednesday series which has had all the Little Monsters crawling out of the woodwork to recreate Jenna Ortega's dance moves. The resurgence even resulted in the single climbing up the charts over a decade later.

And while we know Madonna is always one to keep up with a good TikTok trend, the clip has a lot more significance in the context of the two pop stars' infamous feud. Despite being an early supporter of Lady Gaga having joined her on an SNL sketch in 2009, the relationship soured after the singer's 2011 hit "Born This Way" drew very obvious comparisons to Madonna's "Express Yourself." At the time, Madonna described the track as being a bit "reductive" in an interview, commenting, "I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song. I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was... interesting." Gaga notably bristled at the insinuations that she plagiarized the song but still conceded that Madonna was a major influence.

Things certainly weren't helped by the fact that Madonna performed a mashup of the two songs while on tour, ending it with a reprise of "She's Not Me" off Hard Candy. The two would exchange veiled jabs at one another over the years with Madonna calling the track "a blatant rip-off" in a Rolling Stone interview and Gaga expressing frustration at the controversy in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

"Telling me that you think I'm a piece of shit through the media is like, it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend. My buddy thinks you're hot," Gaga said. "Where's your buddy fucking throwing me up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to fucking push me up against a wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of shit"

The two appeared to finally have buried the hatchet by 2019 when they were seen embracing and taking photos together following Gaga's Oscar win for A Star Is Born, with Madonna warning not to "mess with Italian girls." Most recently, Gaga was seen sending love to Madonna on another one of her TikToks after announcing her upcoming career-spanning Celebration tour.

As innocuous as it might seem, Madonna endorsement of a song from the same album that caused so much conflict feels like a promising sign that she's finally put the bad blood past them.