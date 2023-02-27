Madonna Calls it Quits With Boyfriend Andrew Darnell

Madonna and Andrew Darnell have allegedly broken up after five months of dating.

Over the weekend the Daily Mail reported that Madonna ended the relationship with Darnell, a model who is 41 years younger than her, quoting an insider who said it was pretty casual to begin with. "It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time," said the source.

The breakup comes at a time when the 64-year-old is reportedly facing "a crisis of confidence" after recent criticism of her appearance at the 2023 Grammys. As she appeared on stage to present Kim Petras and Sam Smith with their history-making award, social media commenters quipped about her "new face," calling it "unrecognizable."

Following the backlash, the "Hung Up" singer hit back at "ageism and misogyny" on an Instagram Story, writing, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech ... Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face. Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."

Madonna and Darnell were first rumored to be an item in September after they were spotted kissing at a party in New York City. Now that it's over, perhaps we'll see Madge going gay?