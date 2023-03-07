Macklemore Will Take His 7-Year-Old to AA Meetings

Macklemore says it's all about being "honest" with your kids.

On the latest episode of Audacy's Check In, the 39-year-old rapper opened up about fatherhood and his parenting philosophy, specifically when it comes to tackling conversations about his past struggle with substance-abuse. And as he told host Mike Adam, the way he's decided to do it is by taking his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane Ava Simone, to his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"Sloane's been to meetings with me," Macklemore revealed of his eldest, who he shares with wife Tricia Davis, 39, along with 4-year-old Colette Koala and 1-year-old Hugo Jack.

"She asks me questions like, 'Daddy, how's your sober meetings going?,'" he said. "We talk about it."

As the "Thrift Shop" artist explained, he believes being completely transparent about the not-so-glamorous parts of his life with his kids is important, especially since the family members of addicts can be genetically predisposed to substance use disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"These are things we m right have in our family that we have to keep an eye on. Just be honest, it's a conversation," as Macklemore said. "There's no rulebook here. We're at a new point in parenting."

He continued, "I think that having that conversation is important."

Plus, Macklemore added that his past was something he didn't want "to hide... because "it's not something that I need to feel guilt or shame or secrecy around," prior to acknowledging that he's aware that he's still "not a finished product."

"The whole intention is to put it out into the open. This is what I'm working on," the musician said. "These are my struggles."

Back in 2015, Macklemore spoke with Complex about relapsing the year before, which was a byproduct of shooting to stardom and incurring the scrutiny that comes with it. However, he then went on to add that he decided to get sober again after Davis became pregnant with Sloane, saying that he felt like he had "to keep myself on point and be the best version of myself for this child to be the best version of itself."

You can listen to everything Macklemore had to say on Audacy's Check In here.