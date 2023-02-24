Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Maybe Definitely Dating

The Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton rumor mill is heating up.

Just Jared reports that the White Lotus actor was seen in a selfie posted by Appleton’s daughter, Kitty-Blu, on Instagram Stories on Thursday. She wrote simply, “@lukasgage <3” The text heart over an emoji heart is, to most people, a sign of deep affection.

The actor and his rumored celebrity hairstylist beau made headlines earlier this week when they posted even more photos from Punta de Mita, Mexico. The caption read, “la mejor @stregispuntamita @chrisappleton1 #stregispuntamita.” In them, Gage and Appleton posed on and then drove around in the back of a four-wheeler.

The Spanish phrase “La mejor” translates to “the best.” On his own carousel of the same photos, Appleton simply wrote, “Joyride.”

Gage first rose to fame for his breakthrough role on the first season of HBO’s hit White Lotus in 2021. Upcoming roles include his self-written dark comedy Down Low with Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher. Appleton, meanwhile, is known for his iconic ‘dos on the likes of Kim Kardashian, JLo, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and even Rita Ora. He has two children from a previous relationship, the aforementioned Kitty-Blu (18) and Billy (20).

Just Jared notes that prior to the photos from Mexico, Gage and Appleton had been leaving flirty Instagram comments under each other's posts. When Appleton posted a photo with client Kim Kardashian, Gage responded, “Stunting.” Likewise, under a photo of Appleton and Drew Barrymore on set of The Drew Barrymore Show, Gage wrote that “U guys would make a good pie.” In response, Appleton told Gage to “eat me.”

On the flip side, Appleton commented “Smoking 🔥” under a polaroid of Gage and Maude Apatow. Top-tier boyfriend behavior.