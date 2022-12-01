2022 is closing out with some more designer musical chairs.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the French designer known for his sensual clothes and gay-friendly aesthetic, has been announced as the new creative director of Ann Demeulemeester. His first show for the brand will be in March during Paris Fashion Week.

What can we expect? “Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance,” the brand said in a statement to WWD.

Ann Demeulemeester has been without a creative director since July 2020 when Sébastien Meunier departed the brand. It's been designer by the in-house studio design team since. Its namesake founder Ann Demeulemeester left the brand (and fashion) in 2013 and was known for her gothic inclinations and all-black aesthetic.

De Saint Sernin announced the news on Instagram by posting a set of six images shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo wearing pieces from Demeulemeester archive's as prelude.

"Authorship and autobiography gain centrality, as Ludovic de Saint Sernin shapes the Ann Demeulemeester traits around his vision, proclivities and individuality, offering a first-person reading and the connection with today’s audience that comes from that," the post read.