Lucky Jewel Wants You to Party in Their NYC Store

Lucky Jewel, the amorphous platform and pop-up collective from Chicago, has officially opened a store in downtown New York City on Monroe Street.

What once started as a smattering of clothing swaps, social gatherings and small shopping installations is now a creative community of artists and designers who create public events inspired from the belief that "shopping is a feeling." This quirky downtown destination in Two Bridges marks their first permanent retail location that harnesses the power of their dynamic itinerant past: making a space that is a showroom, a gallery and also a hub for community members.

The store opened over the weekend with a soft launch celebration on Friday, December 9 and a grand opening on Saturday, December 10. The items featured come from a wide range of artists and makers who share a similar devotion to the sentimental power of objects.

Everything in the 1,000 square foot space was curated by the group’s creative principles, Shay Gallagher, Olive Woodward and Lola Dement Myers, who carefully selected the 50 plus stockists including their own line, which debuted in September at NYFW. The Lucky Jewel store is representative of the collective’s unorthodox approach to shopping that aims to put emotional exchange and the collaborative experience of clothing businesses ahead of commerce.



Visit Lucky Jewel’s New York store now at 9 Monroe Street in Two Bridges, New York.