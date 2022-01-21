In the past few years, TikTok superstar Blake Gray has been courted by nearly every top fashion brand in the world, from Valentino to Balmain to Ferragamo and more. Thanks to his huge online reach — 10+ million followers on TikTok, over five million on Instagram etc. — the social media phenom has become a front row fixture in New York, Milan and beyond. He also hosted the red carpet arrivals for last year's CFDA Awards.

Last December, Gray flew out to Miami for Louis Vuitton's menswear show, which was held just days after its men's artistic director Virgil Abloh passed away. The show doubled as a memorial and tribute for the late designer, whose final collection for the brand debuted yesterday as part of Men's Paris Fashion Week. Gray was once again invited to the show, and he documented his day for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary, below.

"Slept in super late (thanks jet lag) and started off my day around noon with my favorite dish: Homemade Spaghetti Bolognese."