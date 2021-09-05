It looks like Lorde's much-awaited performance at the MTV Video Music Awards isn't happening. The official VMAs Twitter account made the announcement Friday.

Related | Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde Will Perform at the VMAs

They didn’t go into any specific details. Instead, the team tweeted, “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

It's unclear what those “production elements" are. And there's no telling whether the 24-year-old will be attending the awards ceremony at all, though her “Solar Power" music video was nominated for Best Cinematography.

People are speculating as to what the specific reason for the last-minute cancellation might be, and some are saying it could be COVID-related.