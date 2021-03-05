Lil Nas X just took the "This You?" trend to a whole new level.

It all started yesterday after Tekashi 6ix9ine made a homophobic joke at the "Old Town Road" star's expense on an Instagram post from Akademiks.

Related | Hype House Members Criticized For Tekashi 6ix9ine Videos

"Lil Nas X entered the chat," 6ix9ine commented under a screenshotted article about China's recent decision to make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for all foreigners. However, given that Lil Nas X is a master at beating the trolls at their own game, you'd best believe it didn't take long for him to put 6ix9ine in his place.

Responding with a video of himself dancing to his song "Call Me By Your Name," Lil Nas X simply asked "This you?" under an alleged screenshot of 6ix9ine being met with radio silence after sliding into his DMs.

"Yo," 6ix9ine appears to say before adding, "Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?"

And while 6ix9ine has since denied ever sending the messages — and even went so far as to show their empty DM history — it should also be noted that Instagram allows you to unsend messages at any time. So for now, this one still goes to Lil Nas X.

See both of their responses, below.