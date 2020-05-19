It's love at first sight for Lauv in the new music video for "El Tejano."
Featuring the inimitable Sofía Reyes, "El Tejano" is a suave, upbeat pop number that borrows its moniker from the LA Tex-Mex institution of the same name. And much like the song itself, the visual for the song itself is a sweet, lighthearted ode to a new crush spotted across the floor.
Beginning with Lauv and his friends sitting around a restaurant table, the singer-songwriter is thrown into a pepper-induced fever dream that sees him fantasizing about the waitress, coupled with a giant fishbowl margarita, a costume-filled dance sequence, and a swoon-worthy stage number from Reyes.
An irresistibly fun video that's equal parts earnest and amusing, "El Tejano" manages to capture the giddy, floaty feeling that crops up whenever a new crush is involved. And if you don't believe us, look no further than the video's riotous dance numbers, below. We promise you'll be falling in love soon enough too.
Photography: Elizabeth Miranda (courtesy of Lauv)
