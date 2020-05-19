It's love at first sight for Lauv in the new music video for "El Tejano."

Featuring the inimitable Sofía Reyes, "El Tejano" is a suave, upbeat pop number that borrows its moniker from the LA Tex-Mex institution of the same name. And much like the song itself, the visual for the song itself is a sweet, lighthearted ode to a new crush spotted across the floor.

Beginning with Lauv and his friends sitting around a restaurant table, the singer-songwriter is thrown into a pepper-induced fever dream that sees him fantasizing about the waitress, coupled with a giant fishbowl margarita, a costume-filled dance sequence, and a swoon-worthy stage number from Reyes.

An irresistibly fun video that's equal parts earnest and amusing, "El Tejano" manages to capture the giddy, floaty feeling that crops up whenever a new crush is involved. And if you don't believe us, look no further than the video's riotous dance numbers, below. We promise you'll be falling in love soon enough too.