Lady Gaga's take on socialite Patrizia Gucci for the upcoming House of Gucci is all her own.

Speaking to Vogue UK for her latest cover, Gaga revealed that she actively avoided speaking to Gucci before portraying her in the film.

"I only felt that I could do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film's scenes," said Gaga. "Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci."

Gaga also detailed her process for playing the character — explaining that she kept up an Italian accent for nine months to get it just right. Method acting at its finest. "Off-camera, I never broke," she said. "I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."

While Gaga said her insistence on approaching the script sans discussions with the film's real-life family was to ensure her acting remained unbiased, earlier this year, Gucci expressed her disappointment in this decision: "I am quite annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet me," she said.

Gucci continued further, explaining that the Gucci family weren't thrilled by what they saw of the film so far. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system... our family has an identity, privacy," she said. "We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."