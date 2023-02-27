Lady Gaga Sued By Dognapping Suspect For Not Paying $500,000 Reward

Lady Gaga is being sued by a woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping her two French bulldogs and subsequent injury of her dog walker.

As first reported by TMZ, alleged dognapping accomplice Jennifer McBride is accusing the House of Gucci star of failing to pay the $500,000 "no questions asked" reward, which was originally offered for the safe return of her dogs after they were stolen at gunpoint in early 2021.

According to court documents obtained by People, McBride — who returned the dogs two days after the robbery — is arguing that Gaga committed a breach of contract, fraud by misrepresentation and fraud by false promise in an attempt "defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga's bulldogs to Defendants."

McBride was also one of five people arrested in connection to the case, where she's been charged alongside boyfriend Harold White as an accessory to attempted murder. The attempted murder charge stems from the initial dognapping, which involved White's son, Jaylin White.

In February 2021, Jaylin White, Lafayette Whaley and James Jackson attempted to steal Gaga's three dogs — Koji, Gustav and Asia — from dog walker Ryan Fischer. During the incident, authorities say that Jackson critically injured Fischer by shooting him before the trio made off with Koji and Gustav. Despite the altercation resulting in Fischer suffering from a collapsed lung, he was still able to save Asia. Jackson was later sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In response to this latest lawsuit, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told TMZ that McBride was fully aware of the dognapping plan and only returned the dogs in order to obtain the reward money. Hanisee also said that prosecutor believe that McBride — who is still on probation — was chosen to return the dogs because she would cause less suspicion as a white woman.

Gaga has yet to respond to the lawsuit. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's entire report about McBride's case here.