It doesn't seem like Chromatica's coming out anytime soon. Though Lady Gaga has gifted fans with her cover art reveal, they'll have to wait a little longer for her new album as she's been busy with other things recently — like helping organize a global event to help raise the spirits of all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the billboards she's reserved for Chromatica promotion haven't gone to waste. She's used these big spaces posted around California as a way to continue contributing to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The huge signs currently read, in big bold letters, "YOU ARE ESSENTIAL." The smaller text above says, "We had previously reserved ad space for Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth album, but her message to you today and everyday is kindness rules all. If you are not an essential worker, stay home, we will get through this."

While Chromatica's release is important, we're glad Gaga's tending to more urgent matters. She's a shining beacon of light that we don't deserve.

Listen to Mother Monster, and stay home.