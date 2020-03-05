Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Hits Stadiums This Summer

While you've been blasting "Stupid Love" in preparation for Chromatica's April 10 arrival, Lady Gaga has been planning the album's first supporting tour dates.

"The Chromatica Ball" is a six-city stadium tour scheduled to take place this summer, kicking off July 24 at the Stade de France in Paris, and concluding at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey on August 19.

Tickets go on sale for the tour's Paris, London and Toronto engagements on March 13, while Boston, Chicago and New Jersey tickets are available March 16.

The tour's official credit card is Citi, which is offering exclusive early access to tickets for Citi cardmembers. If that's you, from now through March 7, you can register for Citi Presale, beginning at 10 AM on March 10 and ending at 5 PM on March 14.

Additionally, every North American ticket includes a Chromatica CD, and for all US shows, $1 of each ticket sold will be donated to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

Watch the "Stupid Love" music video, below, and visit ladygaga.com for more tour info.