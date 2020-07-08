Kylie Jenner's alleged "refusal" to tag a Black-owned fashion brand in one of her recent posts has sparked an intense online debate.

On Monday, Jenner uploaded a photo of herself in the "Limited Edition Raw Edge Vashtie Dress" made by London-based Loud Brand Studios.

However, the absence of a tag redirecting fans to Loud Brand's account also ended up raising more than a few eyebrows, especially after some said that she was "limiting" critical comments.

"The sad part is that it literally takes less effort to tag her brand in the first place instead of going through all these damn hoops to delete comments and limit shit. Spiteful for no reason," as one person wrote, while someone else pointed out that the simple gesture would've "changed [the owner of Loud Brand's] life forever."

The sad part is that it literally takes less effort to tag her brand in the first place instead of going through all these damn hoops to delete comments and limit shit. Spiteful for no reason. — Gifted•賢才‌•天才的‌•九十一 (@callmegifted) July 7, 2020

it wouldve taken 2 seconds for kylie jenner to tag that small artist....,, and it would’ve changed her life forever..... yet y’all still insist on supporting her + buying her overpriced, shitty lipstick that is produced by child slave labor.....idgi — a l a i n a ♀ (@petaltothmetal) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, others refuted the claim that Jenner was unaware of the designer and accused her of "only tagging the big names and not the small business she STEALS from," alongside screenshots of past posts in which she tagged the likes of Dior and Chanel.

A lot of ppl saying that her designers dress her so she doesn’t know who it’s coming from... so let me just place this here so y’all see she only tagging the big names and not the small business she STEALS from. #selfmadewho?https://t.co/W5nAgMmGVb — Da Uni-Verze⚡️✨ (@justsayBlack_) July 7, 2020

At the same time though, many others pushed back on the criticism, arguing that "Kylie didn't owe that designer any obligation to tag her, she bought the dress."

"Kylie wearing the dress is promotion in itself," as another Twitter user responded. "Prior to working with celebs do your quick research. Kylie doesn't tag designers unless it's for a big event and also promotion isn't free whether she's a billionaire or not. Even if you don't agree these are facts!"

tbh kylie didn’t owe that designer any obligation to tag her, she bought the dress fgs. this level of entitlement is smelling. https://t.co/nz19itE9cZ — c19 (@ChiomaNg_) July 7, 2020

Kylie wearing the dress is promotion in itself. Prior to working with celebs do your quick research. Kylie doesn’t tag designers unless it’s for a big event and also promotion isn’t free whether she’s a billionaire or not. Even if you don’t agree these are facts! — Jayda Bhina 🦋 (@jadethebrand) July 7, 2020

In the wake of the backlash, Jenner tweeted that the allegation was "a reach," writing, "why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false."

The star then went on to shout out Loud Brand Studios and add a tag to her original post, before promising to tag any other Black-owned brands she happened to wear.

ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios https://t.co/r7oWRMNwoK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 7, 2020

As for Loud Brand, they've been "so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love," and thanked Jenner and stylist Jill Jacobs for the feature. But the best part is that the dress itself is now completely sold out thanks to the increased attention — a development that's since been celebrated by many Twitter users.

Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie ❤️ — LoudBrand Studios (@LoudBrndStudios) July 7, 2020

u better milk tf outta this is all i gotta say. im HERE. FOR. IT. everytime you hit a meeting i need to hear “well kylie wore my dress...so add 2 zeros” PERIOD — tony blue (@andtny) July 7, 2020

Y’all bullied Kylie into giving a black owned business a million dollar promo I love black twitter pic.twitter.com/xOGGM17pds — 💜Mamba Mentality💛 (@SplashyStackss) July 7, 2020

Check out Loud Brand Studios for yourself, here.