Another day, another Kardashian fail that's gotten the internet talking. However, this time it's not a photo-editing mishap. Rather, it's Kylie Jenner's shower.

This past weekend, the star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her $36 million Los Angeles mansion, including her luxurious pink marble bathroom. But instead of seeing it as a flex, most people online were less than impressed with the relatively small shower head and its "pathetic" water pressure. And needless to say, it didn't take long for the roasting to start.

"Kylie has so much money and her water pressure looks like this," one person wrote next to a photo of the running shower head, before a second commenter asked for "someone get that gal a plumber pronto."

Meanwhile, another viral tweet side-eyed Jenner's water pressure with a note about the mansion's price tag, while a respondent jokingly compared it to a DIY water bottle shower head.

kylie has so much money and her water pressure looks like this pic.twitter.com/xhvmD8pOgH — ً kayla (@KIWIBL00M) January 17, 2021

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

Mostly though, people seemed to take pleasure in the fact that they had a better shower set-up, with several tweets talking about how their "flex of the day" was having better water pressure than the multimillionaire.

flex of the day: my water pressure is better than kylie jenner’s pic.twitter.com/IPEMQ9kuPd — kelly ✰ (@tpwkkellyy) January 18, 2021

Somebody told me I got stronger water pressure then Kylie Jenner 💀 PLS pic.twitter.com/efU8RiU5jy — Arrington (@arrington171) January 18, 2021

Granted, Jenner herself has yet to publicly address the buzz surrounding her supposed plumbing issue. But before her assistant gets on the phone with Home Depot, you can see what else people are saying about her shower, below.

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021

40 mins to wash your conditioner out with that trickle — Norwedge (@Norwedge) January 17, 2021

Imagine being rich and having such terrible water pressure. pic.twitter.com/UnGCY6ggfm — Liam (@LiamLogan96) January 17, 2021