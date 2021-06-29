That's So Raven star Kyle Massey has been charged for allegedly sending a 13-year-old pornographic material.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Disney alum is facing one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes after supposedly sending the girl "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos" between December 2018 and January 2019. The publication also reports the charge stems from a March 2019 civil suit in which the girl and her mother sued the actor for $1.5 million.

In the 2019 suit, Massey was accused of sending the sexually explicit messages and photos, including a dick pic, on Snapchat to the 13-year-old, who he purportedly met when she was 4. At the time, the Cory in the House actor claimed that he was being extorted, saying that he "unequivocally and categorically [denied] any alleged misconduct." However, the girl's lawyers apparently said that Massey likely didn't have enough money "to make the case worth it," which is when she reportedly filed a report with the Sheriff's Office.

The charges come after a police investigation launched in early 2020. On Monday, Massey was also supposed to appear at his arraignment but never came.

Representatives for Massey have yet to comment on the charge. In the meantime, read TMZ's report, here.