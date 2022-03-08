Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very clearly madly in love with one another, they just have a really weird way of showing it.

From feet pics to Kardashian recently admitting to wearing Barker's underwear to an interview, the couple has a pretty infamous history of unconventional PDA and the Poosh founder's latest display is no exception. Amid photos of avocado toast and horses locking lips, Kardashian shared the exploits of her latest prank on her fiancée: covering the lawn of Barker's Calabasas home in toilet paper.

In her latest Instagram photo dump, Kardashian along with daughter Penelope and a couple others can be seen spelling out "Got You," "LOL" and "Haha" in toilet paper. Barker, who was tagged in the post, later went on to share the photos of the impish stunt to his own Story as well as commenting “I love this Penelope” on his soon-to-be step-daughter's portrait of the Blink-182 drummer.

Fans were quick to point out that the Kardashian family has a history of TP-ing loved ones houses, noting that Kris and Khloé drunkly pulled the same prank back in 2013. Whether or not this toilet paper-based love language will catch on remains to be seen but its likely not the last time one of Kardashian and Barker's displays of affection leaves us scratching our heads.

Photo via Getty/ Rodin Eckenroth

