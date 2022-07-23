Kourtney Kardashian has no time for imposters, especially if they're pretending to be her son.

On Thursday, July 21, the reality star took to her social media accounts to call out a TikTok account impersonating her 12-year-old son, Mason Disick.

“That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family," Kardashian wrote, while taking aim at "any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source."

"You know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow ‘news’ day," she continued. "And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!!"



But what exactly did this creep in question do? Well, it all started earlier this week with rumors about a potential wedding between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, which began after fans stumbled upon an alleged wedding registry that was initially dubbed "Mother Goose and Cactus Jack's Wedding Registry." And given that Scott's alias is "Cactus Jack" and the lip kit mogul is known to call herself "Mommy Goose," the registry kicked off a flurry of online speculation, despite later changing its title to a bunch of question marks.

A few days later, Jenner — who has a history of stoking secret wedding gossip — added fuel to the fire by posting a TikTok with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as best friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, which the fake Mason account claimed was from his aunt's bridal shower.

“Hey, guys! Mason here you're favorite person LOL. Here's an update on life,” the account wrote under a repost of Jenner's original video. “Kylie is getting married and is currently on her bridal party that's why she's the only one wearing white!!!”

Then, in an apparent attempt to garner the profile some more credibility, the imposter went on to post several screenshots from alleged communications with a contact named "Kylie Jenner," including missed calls and a string of supposed text messages saying, “you need to stop,” “delete that now,” and “MASON.”

But while Jenner has yet to address the rumors, in the meantime, you can check out Kardashian's PSA about the fake Mason account below.

Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022