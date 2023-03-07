Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for 'Purr' Vitamins

Rolling Ray has something to say about Kourtney Kardashian's controversial new "vaginal health" vitamin, "Purr."

On Monday, the internet and reality TV icon directed a pointed statement at the Poosh blogger after news of the vitamin made headlines for its formulation. On Twitter, Ray wrote, "I actually like you @kourtneykardash ! & now u wanna take from the black community again.. u know where the name started.. this is becoming too much.. we never heard you purr a day in life.."

Ray is perhaps best known for the catchphrase "purr," which can be seen in videos and tweets posted by him such as, "Purr ah, the train! I love the train, oh my god."

This is not the first time the Kardashian empire has been accused of outright stealing from Black creators and artists. Kim, Khloe and Kylie are frequently the subjects of "blackfishing" accusations, due to the way they both tan and edit their photos as well as the hairstyles they use (and even claimed to invent).

Kardashian launched Lemme, initially a line of gummy supplements, in 2022. In an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, she said, "I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our head." The products, she claimed, were vegan, gluten-free and "clinically-tested," which experts debated at the time.

In a write-up on the Kardashian-founded lifestyle blog Poosh, a writer claimed that "These VAGINAL HEALTH GUMMIES got me Some Surprising, Ehem, FEEDBACK." They added that "besides keeping the very important things in check, this gummy has a special little side effect," which "makes me taste delicious" due to the pineapple extract. (Experts have also debated whether there is any accuracy to the correlation between pineapple and the "taste" of a vagina.)

Curiously, the post did not include a disclaimer that Kardashian founded the site or the gummies brand in question, and ostensibly signed this writer's paycheck.

In addition to the controversy surrounding the branding of the supplement, family physician Dr. Jen Caudle was also interviewed by FOX 5 about the product and its supposed efficacy, saying, "This concept that we need a gummy, a supplement, a thing to make our vaginas or any other part of us better along this line is problematic to me and I don't agree with it."

She added: "My issue with these supplements and many others is often we just don't have data, appropriate scientific data, to say really what they actually do and what they don't do."