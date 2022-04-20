Kim Kardashian said she never wore underwear before Skims.

On Monday, the star took to Skims' Instagram Stories to talk about her brand new cotton collection, specifically the shapewear line's Dipped Front Thong.

“I never wore underwear until we invented this style," Kardashian claimed while holding up the thong, telling fans she was "obsessed" with Skims' new cotton offerings.

She added, “These cotton dip-front thongs, they’re literally so stretchy.”

However, Kardashian has been pretty open about her love of going commando for a while now, previously saying during a video closet tour that “I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time."

"Just because they bothered me,” she explained. “Every underwear no matter what it was always bothered me. For a good last few years, I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do, and I’m obsessed.” That is, until she created her own perfect panties.

More recently though, Kardashian appeared on an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast to promote the collection, during which she also raved about her brand's dipped thong.

Granted, Page Six pointed out that Kardashian told Cara Delevingne back in 2015 that she was a fan of Hanky Panky's underwear collection, which finally got her "wearing underwear a month ago."

"I never wore underwear until then. I like Hanky Panky underwear,” she continued. So what's the truth?