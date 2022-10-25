Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

Earlier this month, the Skims mogul's ex faced extreme backlash over a since-deleted tweet stating that he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," leading the platform to lock his account for violating community guidelines against offensive language, with Facebook and Instagram later following suit. And though Kardashian has kept her distance from the conversation so far, the controversy surrounding West's latest online outburst and an uptick in white supremacist activity linked to his remarks has spurred her to weigh in after weeks of silence with a sharp-worded tweet of her very own.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," The Kardashians star wrote on Monday morning. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kardashian's statement comes after West — who also recently drummed up controversy by debuting Yeezy's new "White Lives Matter" collection and acquiring conservative social media site Parler — was widely condemned by fans, politicians and organizations alike, with entities such asVogue, CAA, Adidas and Balenciaga denouncing West's troubling statements and officially severing ties.

Additionally, a number of celebrities have also taken to social media to criticize decry his antisemitic post, including Jack Antonoff, Bella Hadid and his former friend John Legend, as well as other members of Kardashian's family. Other than his ex, West's most notable detractor was her sister Khloé Kardashian, who tweeted out a graphic featuring the statement, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Not only that, but other famous faces like Boy George have also criticized Kardashian's lack of response, with the Culture Club singer taking to Instagram over the weekend to say he was "appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate," as the KKW founder "has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these fucking comments."

The musician added, "How demoralizing and terrifying it must be."

West has yet to respond. In the meantime, you can see Kardashian's condemnation for yourself below.

