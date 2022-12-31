Kim Kardashian Addresses Christmas Photoshop Fail Accusations

Kim Kardashian is seemingly over the conversation surrounding her family's Christmas photos.

The hubbub started earlier this week after the Skims mogul took to her Instagram to upload some snaps from her family's annual Christmas Eve party, which seemed innocent enough on first glance. But since we all know it wouldn't really be an actual Kardashian-Jenner celebration without a little conspiratorial controversy, it also didn't take long for the internet to start slinging around those good old photo editing accusations, with many theorizing that Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner's photo retouchers had (once again) goofed things up.

"everyone was cropped together for this picture," as a commenter said, while others voiced their suspicions about everything from Kendall's feet to the family's jawlines, which one fan said looked like their "heads been cut [and] pasted on.”

But even more prevalent though were accusations about family member being photographed separately and subsequently stitched together, with a third observer asking "Why though?"

"It’s so hard to take a picture together?," they said before adding, "Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling."

That said, the viral allegations definitely made it to Kim, who appeared to subtly address the Photoshop rumors by sharing a behind the scenes video to her Instagram Story, in which all six women can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree in their festive holiday gowns for the shoot.

Granted, it's unsurprising that Kim had the clip already loaded up, seeing as how these kinds of rumors aren't anything new for the Kardashian-Jenners, all of whom are regularly accused of Photoshop fails, whether it involves impossible ad campaigns, missing body parts or even other Christmas cards. But while the others have yet to directly refute the internet's theory, in the meantime check out Kim's video from the Christmas card shoot for yourself below.